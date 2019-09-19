Tesla Roadster to be fastest production car around the Nürburgring, Musk says

When the Porsche Taycan set the record for being the fastest four-door electric car around the Nürburgring, most were impressed with the 7:42 lap that it set, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk wasn't.

Whether he had never heard of the iconic track labelled 'Green Hell' before, but all of a sudden, Musk decided that he had to get a three-motor Tesla Model S prototype shipped over to Germany, and smash the Taycan's record.

According to a spy photographer's report just yesterday, this Model S 'Plaid' prototype beat the Taycan's record by just over 20 seconds, on a full industry testing track session, and is going to attempt to set an official record in the coming weeks.

After news of this unofficial lap time broke, Twitter was set alight with some congratulating Musk on the achievement, while others were sceptical of the car's legitimacy.

All this talk of lap times brought up the topic of Tesla's looming two-door Roadster, and its capabilities. One user asked if it would break the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's current record of 6:44, making it the fastest production car around the 'Ring.

In response to this question, Musk simply said: "Absolutely".

Musk's overwhelming confidence in the new Roadster isn't surprising considering what has been revealed about the upcoming car. It will be powered by three electric motors, and a massive 200kWh battery.

All this makes for a supposed 10,000Nm torque figure, and allows the coupe to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a brain-crushing 1.9 seconds, and hit 100mph in 4.2 seconds. These figures are set to increase with the addition of the SpaceX rocket thrusters on top-spec models.

Red Bull Racing's Christian Horner has mentioned that the Aston Martin Valkrie "could be a contender" to beat the track's outright 5:19 record held by the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. Other contenders for this title are the Lotus Evija, and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG One.

