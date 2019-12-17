Tesla's controversial Cybertruck 'not road-legal' in Europe

It's one of the most refreshing vehicles that we have seen in modern times, but while Elon Muck plans to take his Cybertruck to Mars, it sounds like the steel truck may not be able to be sold on its home planet.

This report has recently come from a German safety inspector, and while ANCAP has revealed their concerns about the truck in Australasia, Europe may also be saying no to the Cybertruck when it goes into production.

Just like the ANCAP concerns, Stefan Teller from Germany's SGS-TÜV Saarland is worried about how the massive electric machine will react in an accident with another vehicle, or when a pedestrian is struck.

According to Teller, the problem here is the "nearly impenetrable exoskeleton" that is made out of ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless steel. This material may give the truck a cyberpunk aesthetic, and mean that those pesky shopping trolleys won't ding the doors, but it doesn't have any give in it.

This incredibly hard bodywork "contradicts the common European security philosophy" about vehicle occupants and pedestrians. Due to the lack of crumple zones, the body has absolutely no give, and the energy of a collision will act on the occupants directly.

"The occupants feel safe, but they are not," he added.

Along the same lines, pedestrians will feel the full force of the solid front end when hit by the truck, and this is a massive issue. "The front of the vehicle must not be stiff," and, "The bumper and bonnet must be able to absorb energy to protect the pedestrians."

The only way to remedy this situation would be to make "strong modifications" to the vehicle's frontal structure, creating soft bumpers and crumple zones that absorb energy.

It was pointed out that Elon could attempt to get around these strict rules by registering the Cybertruck as a specialised armoured vehicle, but we can imagine that European officials will see right through this.

As the rules surrounding pedestrian impact differ drastically between Europe and the US, Elon will have less of an issue getting the truck road legal in America. Crash tests will determine this, but it's too early to make a call about those.

Despite Cybertruck pre-orders being available worldwide, Elon hasn't explicitly expressed any interest in selling the electric workhorse outside of the US, so we're going to have to wait and see what he does next.