Test drive disaster: Porsche Taycan driver clocked at 214km/h in 100km/h zone

As well as potentially being the answer to a raft of global emission issues, the instant torque that electric vehicles generate make them extremely quick, and an absolute blast to drive.

Porsche's very first EV comes in the form of the Taycan sedan, and is one of the fastest EVs in the world right now. But just because it can go fast, it doesn't mean that you should on public roads.

One young driver in the Netherlands obviously wanted to see just how fast a Taycan could go while on a test drive, and managed to get clocked by police while travelling at 214km/h.

If it was on the unrestricted Autobahn in Germany, this driver wouldn't have any issues with the local officers, but because he was driving in a 100km/h zone, the officers weren't too happy (understandably).

While we aren't too clued up on Holland's traffic laws, if they are anything like our own, 114km/h over the posted limit will leave you without a licence and a court date instead.

The Taycan in question is either a Turbo or a Turbo S model which both pack a massive 459kW. Considering the 259km/h claimed top speed of the Taycan, this driver was less than 50km/h off.

Unfortunately for Porsche, it seems that trying to better Tesla's Model S performance numbers got in the way, and the Taycan Turbo S has been classed as the least efficient EV on the US market by EPA.

New Zealand is yet to receive the new Porsche EV, but we'd expect it to go on sale mid-2020.