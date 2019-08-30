The 10 most polluting car brands revealed in new data

Newly uncovered government figures over the ditch have highlighted the big polluters on Australian roads.

Growing demand for four-wheel drive utes and high-riding SUVs has stymied a shift toward more efficient vehicles as buyers choose cars which suit their preferences as opposed to those benefiting the environment.

Heroes and villains in the National Transport Commission’s carbon dioxide intensity paper include brands well ahead of the national average and others that aren’t as green as they purport to be.

Average emissions by new cars reduced by 0.4 per cent to 180.9 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre in 2018, or roughly that of a medium SUV.

The figures do not compare well with Europe, where the average car emits 118.5g/km of carbon dioxide, or about the same as a small hatchback and 34.5 per cent less than Australian models.

Brands which specialise in small cars, such as Mini, Suzuki and Fiat, have no trouble staying below the national average.

But broader showrooms from Audi and BMW, which include a wide spread of vehicles including high-performance machines and seven-seat SUVs, have done well to undercut the likes of Honda and Renault with average emissions of less than 160g/km.

The report’s authors say “consumer preferences are an important factor affecting the national average of carbon dioxide emissions intensity for new vehicles”.

Australia top 10 polluters by average emissions intensity (CO2 g/km)