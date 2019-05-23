The $12 million dream: Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta comes up for sale

As the classic saying goes, you can live in a car, but can't race a house — this LaFerrari doesn't follow that motto. It may cost as much as a beachfront mansion, but you probably won't be able to live in it.

This example is for sale at Crave Luxury Auto in Texas, and we can guess that you wouldn't get much change out of $13 million is you decided to pick it up.

With only 210 Apertas being manufactured worldwide, they are significantly rarer than their LaFerrari coupe siblings, who retail for around $5 million these days.

While a price hasn't been listed on the auction, a similar example went up for auction and sold earlier this year. It isn't known how much that one sold for, but estimates put it between $6.5 million and $8.5 million USD, so we can imagine that this one would be in that same ballpark.

With its black paint accompanied by red pieces, this Aperta is similar to the example that calls New Zealand home, and was shown off at Big Boys Toys just a couple of years ago.

Though it isn't a new car, this model sits currently with just 504km on the clock, almost 1000 less than the black Aperta that sold earlier this year.

To match its exterior, the black leather interior and panels are contrasted by red stitching and red accents throughout the cabin.

Like the standard LaFerrari, a hybrid powerplant that sits behind the passenger compartment powers the beast. Alongside the naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12, an electric motor pushes the combined power output up to a massive 950hp.

Out of the 'Holy Trinity' of hypercars including the Porsche 918 and the McLaren P1, while it wasn't the fastest, the LaFerrari was widely regarded as the best sounding.