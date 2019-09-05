The 2020 Honda e makes its official debut ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show

When pictures of a cute little Honda EV that packed a punch were first posted, it's fair to say that it caused a frenzy. Not many people expected to see such a quirky little EV from the Japanese brand, let alone a rear-wheel drive one.

Now we can finally rejoice as the production version of the little e has been officially unveiled ahead of its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, which kicks off next week.

Unsurprisingly, the e is set to play a major part in the Japanese brand's plan to reach 100 per cent electric sales by 2025.

The images that were released of the production car (thankfully) look identical to the prototype that we saw earlier this year, except this one has dropped the bright colour scheme.

Honda has confirmed that the e will be offered with two electric motor options. One producing 100kW and the other producing 113kW, with both making a reasonable 315Nm of torque.

While they aren't Tesla-killing numbers, this cute little city hopper can do the 0-100km/h sprint in 8 seconds.

More importantly, the e can travel up to 220 kilometres on a single charge of the 35.5-kWh battery. In terms of charging time, with the help of a fast charger, 80 per cent charge can be reached in just 30 minutes, providing around 177km of range.

Thanks to the motor being mounted on the rear axle, the e promises to provide a fun rear-wheel drive experience on the road.

Other quirks of the cute little four-door include side-mounted cameras that act as mirrors, an AI-based Honda personal assistant that can be summoned by saying "OK Honda", and a wood grain dash.

Honda is only offering online ordering in European countries right now, and pricing is yet to be announced.