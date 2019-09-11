The Brabus Ultimate E is a six-figure 'Pocket Rocket' with a twist

German tuners Brabus are known for their incredibly luxurious and overpowered take on Mercedes-Benz AMG models, as we saw just yesterday with the bonkers 662kW V12 G-Class dubbed the 'V12 900'.

So when this little purple nugget made an appearance at their stand during the Frankfurt Motor Show, everyone assumed that there would be a few hundred kilowatts sitting under the hood, but everyone was wrong.

Sadly, Brabus decided to take an 'all show, no go' route with their take on the Smart EQ ForTwo Cabrio that they dubbed the 'pocket rocket'.

After slightly tweaking the ForTwo's powertrain, the Ultimate E nows pumps out 68kW and 180Nm of torque. These aren't exactly earth-shattering numbers, so learning that it does 0-100km/h in 10.9 seconds shouldn't come as a surprise.

As it looks like more of a children's toy than a road-going car, it makes sense that a "driving fun switch" takes care of the performance output on the fly. Level 1 allows for a normal ForTwo experience, Eco mode conserves battery, and Sport mode opens everything up, and pumps an extra 7kW to the wheels.

Looking past these dismal performance stats, the exterior modifications are certainly a game-changer for the ForTwo. A widebody kit with vented guards keeps the new 18-inch wheels within the body, and new front and rear bumpers give it a more aggressive aesthetic.

Inside the cabin, Brabus has bit the Ultimate E with their usual Alcantara-heavy approach. The reupholstered seats have been embroidered with the Brabus logos, and an Alcantara-covered steering wheel takes pride of place.

Only 28 Ultimate Es will be built, and will be priced at an eye-watering $101,000. This is a pretty steep price for a two seat city hopper, let alone one with a range of just 125km...