The incredible story behind this one-off, $1.5 million 1952 Ferrari Coupe

As far as example Ferraris go, this particular example doesn't even come close to that 1962 250 GTO that sold back in 2014 for $38 million, but has got an incredible back story behind it.

Technically, this car isn't a one-off Ferrari model, but does feature an interior built by Carrozzeria Ghia in Turin, as it was destined to be Ferrari's feature show car from the start.

After completing its work on the stage as a show car, the Ferrari was bought by former Argentinian President and one of the most famous leaders of the 20th century — Juan Perón.

As you would know, Perón was both adored and vilified by the people of Argentina, but might not know that he was a true automotive enthusiast, with a massive collection of luxurious vehicles.

Fast forward to 1955, Perón had owned the Coupe for two years, but was ousted from power during a military coup where he fled the country and surrendered every vehicle in his collection to the state.

After passing through an Argentinian dealer in 1973, the 212 Coupe was bought by an Italian man in Argentina, who owned it for a further 14 years before selling it on to a European owner.

It was this owner that restored the car back to factory spec which included a full mechanical refurbishment and also returned it back to the original two-tone yellow exterior and white wall tyres.

No one is sure what state the engine was in when this happened, but the 2.5-litre V12 absolutely sings these days.

The 212 made its first show appearance of the 21st century at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August 2002, where it took home a 2nd-in-class award. A year later, it won a Platinum Award, and took home the Excellence Cup at the same show.

Just yesterday, this gorgeous 212 Coupe sold for a respectable $1.5 million on the auction site Bring a Trailer, $300,000 less than what it sold for two years prior.

Whoever bought this beauty not only got a bargain on this iconic Ferrari, but also picked up a piece of automotive history for a respectable price.