The Lamborghini Urus gets pushed over the 700hp mark

Just yesterday we saw the results of German tuning house ABT Sportsline getting their hands on the Volkswagen Amarok, and while it was impressive, their work on the Urus certainly overshadows it.

The iconic tuner's first encounter with the controversial Italian SUV has resulted in something of nightmares — that can comfortably carry the whole family, plus the dog.

Utilising their very own ECU, ABT has turned the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that powers the SUV up to eleven, and have pulled some hefty figures out of the lump. With their tune, the Urus is able to produce 522kW (700hp) and 910Nm of torque.

This allows the 2,200kg SUV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds, but the already-ludicrous top speed has remained at 305 km/h.

In its stock form, the Urus produces 478kW and 850Nm of torque and does a 0-100 km/h time of 3.6 seconds.

Upon announcing their Urus figures, ABT made an interesting comparison with a Countach LP400S, whose V12 engine produced 279kW back in 1974. While the comparison is somewhat apples-to-oranges, it does show how far the humble SUV has come in recent years, and how much further they can go.

In true ABT style, 99% of the modifications have been under the hood, with only door sills and a few interior changes happening across the vehicle.

While these are respectable numbers, it will be interesting to see how far this engine can be pushed. And considering the sheer number of quad-figure hp Huracans on the internet, it's a matter of time before we see a Urus hit the 1000hp mark.