The McLaren 720S gets an aggressive 'Kiwi' makeover thanks to TopCar

When designing their 'Fury' body kit for the McLaren 720S, Russian tuner TopCar had one goal in mind — to accentuate the aggressiveness of the 720S without spoiling the car's factory aesthetics.

This resulted in the kit looking like something that McLaren built themselves, almost like a carbon-clad, track-oriented 720S.

Though the supplied images are just renderings, they show a prototype that looks extremely similar to the finished product that we should expect to see by the end of the year.

By the looks of things, included in the 720S Fury kit are a lot of carbon panels that complement the body lines perfectly. From the low-slung front spoiler to the massive tapered panels that grace the sides, carbon is one thing that TopCar does skimp on.

While the back end of these side carbon panels is where the fun happens, if you look closely into the top right corner, you'll notice a nice little nod to the brand's heritage. TopCar obviously did their homework, as a little outline of New Zealand is sitting up there.

If it's anything like their Porsche Stinger programme, TopCar haven't touched the power figures, and that might be for the better in this case.

Pulling more power out of the 530kW twin-turbo V8 engine could leave customers with more power than they can handle. And considering this car shoots to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, and tops out at 341km/h, some things are better left alone.

While the likelihood of a power increase is minimal, no one has ever turned down the option, so it will be interesting to see what the finished product looks like at the end of the year.