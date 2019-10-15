The mind-blowing amount a right-hand-drive Shelby GT500 will cost

Just last week, Ford Australia announced the introduction of the Mustang R-Spec to the Aussie market. Unfortunately, we won't be getting the same official supercharged Mustangs, but Ford New Zealand confirmed that a limited RTR run is on its way.

This R-Spec is powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre Coyote engine, and pumps out a whopping 521kW or 700hp. It has been labelled by fans as the GT500 from Down Under, and has the figures to back this up.

If the RTR models aren't your thing, and you've got your heart set on the ridiculous Shelby GT500, you're going to have to fork out a small fortune to get the steering wheel on the correct side (the right that is).

According to Cars Guide over the ditch, Ford isn't looking to import the GT500 to Aussie, instead, Mustang Motorsport will be bringing the beasts over. Before they can even look into getting the cars into the country, a new law has to be passed.

Once said law has been passed, the right-hand-drive conversion is going to come at a premium — at least a $322,000 premium.

Considering that the latest Generation Camaro is converted to right-hand-drive and sold both here and in Australia by HSV for a rather large $173,990. While this six-figure sum is quite significant, it is almost half the price of the considerably more powerful GT500.

It might be an apples to oranges comparison, but an extra $140,000 seems a little steep — even if it is the most brutal Mustang to ever come from the iconic tuner.

And when compared to the US price of US$73,990 from the factory, the mammoth six-figure sum starts to sound a little silly.