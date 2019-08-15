The Rezvani Tank is a demon-powered off-roader that embarrasses supercars

Earlier this year, Jeep boss Tum Kuniski revealed that a factory-built Hellcat Wrangler will never be a thing, due to safety ratings. Apparently the overpowered SUV would never pass any crash tests, rendering it useless for the public.

Safety might be the main concern in a normal Wrangler, but you're never going to have an issue when you're in its ridiculous distant relative — the 2020 Rezvani Tank.

Dubbed an 'off-road supercar', the top-spec Rezvani tank is powered by the 6.2-litre supercharged engine that you'd normally find in a Dodge Demon. The Californian company didn't stop there though; this V8 now produces a whopping 1000hp (746kW) and 1180Nm of torque.

If you want one of these bad boys in your driveway, you're going to have to fork out around $530,000 for the basic Tank X, and any extras are on top of this.

The thermal night vision package is going to set you back US$6,500, EMP protection is priced at US$2,500, and the lighting package is a further US$2,500. If you wanting to do some serious offroading, the Fox suspension package is US$12,500, an auxiliary petrol tank is US$7,500, and a dual battery set up is US$2,500.

To match other Beverly Hills rides, a US$12,500 sound system can be thrown in, a full leather interior will be US$5,500, and a Rolls Royce-inspired headliner to match is US$6,250.

If you care about the environment and your emissions, you might opt for the considerably cheaper turbocharged 2.0-litre four cylinder option, but we can't imagine that they would be as popular as the Demon-powered model.

If you are interested in joining the ranks of Rezvani owners such as Chris Brown and Jamie Foxx, the Californian company can build the beasts in a right-hand-drive configuration.