The story behind Omaha's famous car-killing rock

Mustangs are known for losing control and ending up in ditches and/or on top of crowds, but this is the first time that we have seen one precariously perched on a rock in the middle of a parking lot.

Mind you, this isn't just any rock that's supporting the poor Mustang, this rock has gained quite the following, and now has its own subreddit, Facebook group, and a 5-star Google Maps rating.

In the least six weeks, at least six calls have been received regarding cars that have fallen victim to the cheeky installation.

Unfortunately for the residents of Omaha, this Mustang is just one of the numerous vehicles that have beached themselves upon it, making it one of the hottest tourist attractions in the town.

When local resident Matt Roberts spotted a large SUV on the rock, he posted the image to Facebook, explaining why it's such a hoot. "I personally think it’s one of those things that everybody gets a chuckle out of. There’s a lot of division and anger in the country and this is just a random thing that is amusing to most people regardless of any other politics.

Before anyone jumps to the conclusion of mythical forces acting upon the rock, locals insist that there isn't anything unusual about it, and it has simply been placed in an inconvenient spot for those who like to cut corners.

"The Omaha-Councing Bluffs metropolitan area has a very eclectic art environment. A lot of places use boulders to decorate at their curb areas. People just seem to like them. Some of it could be traffic control," said Steve Rains, manager at Arrow Towing.

With the growing popularity of the rock, some Reddit users have come up with a theory that driers are purposely stranding themselves on the rock for the photo opportunity. Sure, internet fame may be cool, but the towing fees and the repair costs aren't.