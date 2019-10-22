The story behind the most iconic scene in Ford V Ferrari

Ford v Ferrari is one of 2019’s most anticipated films and director James Mangold (Logan) is ready to bring plenty of excitement to the big screen as he chronicles the real-life rivalry between the Ford Motor Company and Ferrari which would give birth to the Ford GT40 and which would be settled on the track of Le Mans in 1966.

Now diving deeper into the film and it’s significance in chronicling one of the most important chapters of American automobile history, Hollywood superstar Matt Damon, who portrays the innovative auto designer Carroll Shelby in the film, sat down with acclaimed comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno for Leno’s popular show Jay Leno’s Garage to discuss the GT40, Shelby’s legacy and the new film.

Meeting at Leno’s home, Damon was able to help Leno recreate a classic shot from a 1965 issue of Road and Track which featured Shelby standing among his creations, and which Leno recreated with Damon alongside the likes of a 289 Cobra, a Mustang 350-GT and a Ford GT40.

Getting down to business, Damon and Leno went to great lengths to discuss the film, which Damon described as a “real underdog story told through a unique friendship”. Leno who personally knew Shelby was pleased with what Damon brought to the role and how he had brought to life his boyhood hero.

Another part of the discussion between the two men was about the film’s no-CGI stance and that audiences will get to see real races shot with real cars, and which all helps to heighten the adrenaline of the 1966 Le Mans track. Of the experience shooting the film, Damon said: “Nothing is CGI, they do it all in-camera, and we had an unbelievable second unit team and really good drivers.”

In addition to talking about the film, Damon and Leno also took to the Los Angeles streets to give Damon’s 289 Cobra a solid run, which with its 289 V8 engine has plenty of grunt to it.

Ford v Ferrari is shaping up to be a must-watch event for motor enthusiasts and fans of automotive history will be very excited for this one when it arrives in cinemas on November 14.