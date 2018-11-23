The totally mad 1000hp, 350km/h Camaro Exorcist is coming to NZ

Anxious GM fans waiting on New Zealand's first batch of right-hand drive Camaros won't have to wait much longer, with new versions of the American classic starting to get spotted around the country.

With the cork now out of the bottle and the country's Camaro cherry on the verge of being popped, the aftermarket packages are set to join the fray. No aftermarket package is more in demand right now than the bonkers, nuts, totally mad 1000bhp (745kW) Camaro Exorcist, by Hennessey Performance. And, one is coming to New Zealand.

One. Just one.

A refresher. Revealed in 2017, the Exorcist is the answer to the Dodge Demon (Exorcist ... Demon ... see what they've done there?). Based on the already potent Camaro ZL1, it combines the standard LT4 6.2-litre V8 with a 2.9-litre high-flow supercharger system, ported cylinder heads, and an incredibly long list of other changes big and small under the bonnet.

Upgraded valve springs, intercooler, headers, retainers, intake and exhaust valves, lifters, and pushrods all included.

The net result is a whopping 350hp (260kW) more power than standard. The 0–100km/h sprint takes less than three seconds, the quarter mile less than 10 seconds, and top speed is tested to brush 350km/h. That's basically McLaren 720S pace.

Not bad for a big ol' Camaro, eh?

Just 100 Exorcists are being made by the tuning firm, with just three of them set to come to Australasia — two to our mates in Australia and one to the thirsty Kiwis in Godzone. Each vehicle comes backed with a two-year, 40,000km Hennessey warranty, too.

The next topic inevitably is pricing, and as you'd expect the figure isn't exactly charitable.

The cost of the upgrade is $105,890, fitted, and not including the donor vehicle. 2017–’18 generation Camaro ZL1s can be had second hand on the New Zealand market for between $100,000 and $130,000 — making the outright cost of the vehicle $200,000+.

That's a lot, but remember that we're talking about a limited-run car with only 100 examples on the planet. It's also not too far away from what Americans pay (approximately USD$175,000).

But, if that is too much, there are other Hennessey Camaro options for Kiwis hungry for something a little different from the norm. CTB are also planning to offer two Hennessey Performance packages for the upcoming right-hand drive 'SS2' Camaros.

There are two power packages; a 650hp (484kW) 'HPE650' variant and a 1000hp (745kW) 'HPE1000' variant that will almost match the Exorcist for pace. The former option comes with a fitted MSRP of $43,800, while the latter is price on application. Factoring the $104,990 retail price of New Zealand–new, right-hand drive 2SS models, that means the 484kW package will cost $148,790.

These form just part of a flourishing relationship between Hennessey Performance and CTB Performance. HPE1000 packages for the SRT Hellcat Redeye, numerous packages for the Ford Mustang GT and Shelby GT350/R, and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are also available for those wanting to extract 700hp, 800hp, or more from their American beast.