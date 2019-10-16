The Toyota Copen GR Sport is the angry little Kei coupe that we need

If you thought that the Supra was the only show-stopping car that would come from a Toyota collaboration in 2019, you were very, very wrong.

While it has been a few years since we have seen a Kei car break international cover, it turns out that the iconic Japanese small car scene is alive and well with the 2020 Toyota Copen being revealed.

You might be wondering why a Toyota is wearing the 'Copen' badge, one that is better associated with the Daihatsu brand, but this is the result of the latest Gazoo Racing project.

Powered by a traditional 660cc turbocharged engine that sends power to the front wheels through both a CVT, and a five-speed manual transmission, the Copen sounds like a right hoot.

The little two-seat roadster features an electronically-folding hardtop and tuned electric power steering.

On the inside, the Copen's cabin is unapologetically sports car, and features Recaro seats embroidered with the GR Sport logos.

Unfortunately, Toyota's little two-seat offering will only be available in Japan, and is set for its official public debut on November 9.

For a little over $35,000, one will be able to purchase the standard Copen, and any visual upgrades that are wanted will have to be purchased separately.

These include a front spoiler for $750, $960 for the side skirts, and $330 for the trunk spoiler.