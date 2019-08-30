This 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant ute is exactly what we need

There are very few things that New Zealanders love more than the All Blacks winning on the rugby field, but it could be argued that the humble ute is one of those things.

Whether they're transporting hay bales across Central Otago, or attempting to fit into a parking building in the Auckland CBD, you can almost guarantee that you'll never be too far from a ute.

While this example doesn't fall in line with the usual Australian-built V8 single cab utes that we see on our roads, it shares a lot with them, and we're a fan.

This render from X-Tomi design is the recently-unveiled 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant that has undergone a 'ute chop'. Unfortunately, we'll probably never see something like this come from an Audi factory, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

It might not look like the most capable off-roader on the planet, but we can imagine that this thing would do just fine through paddocks considering what it's got under the hood.

It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces a monumental 411kW and 750Nm of torque. All of this power is sent to all four wheels through Audi's iconic Quattro all-wheel drive system.

It might just be the angle of the ute, but there looks to be some sort of Maloo-inspired lines on the wagon. It'd only make sense that this bad boy was inspired by one of the scariest utes to come out of Australia.

Just like those V8-powered Aussie utes that left such a mark on our country, you probably wouldn't take this bad boy up the race to feed out, but it could still fit a couple of bales in the tray.

Realistically, we're never going to see this stupid-fast Audi ute become a thing, but people have chopped up Audi wagons in the past — the sky is really the limit.