This 560kW Audi RS7 is probably the world's fastest armoured car

As you would've guessed, amoured vehicles haven't got a reputation for being the fastest cars on earth, as all the extra ballistic steel that is added, weighs the car down and affects performance.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Volvo unveiled the XC90 Armoured, and while the full protection details were released, performance figures from the 4.5 tonne beast were kept quiet.

Unlike the XC90 Armoured, performance was a top priority for AddArmor when they built their Audi RS7, and the results seem incredible.

AddArmor is an American company that specialises in creating "Mobile Safe rooms", aka armoured cars, and they look pretty good at it too. From Model S Tesla's to Mercedes Vans, if it can be reinforced, they'll do it.

Before adding any armour to the Audi RS7, AddArmour first tuned the car's twin-turbo V8 engine to produce 566kW, thanks to an APR Stage 2 tune. A standard RS7 with this tune can shoot from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

When it came to reinforcing the car, saving weight was a priority, so no corners were cut. A lightweight polycarbonate weave that is ten times more bullet resistant than ballistic steel and weighs 60% less was used on the body panels across the car.

To reinforce the weakest aspect of the car, a ballistic glass and polycarbonate combination was used to replace the standard glass. According to AddArmour, this material can "provides a transparent layer of armor that can withstand prolonged attacks from blunt objects such as bats or cinder blocks."

Unlike the XC90, which doubled its weight with the addition of armour, only 90 kilograms were added to the curb weight of this RS7 after the conversion was complete.

If this protection isn't enough, a few spy movie features are also offered on the car such as electrified door handles, pepper spray dispensers, and a "sonic cannon".

Obviously, this package is done through a third party, and is going to be more expensive than the XC90 Armoured, but how much more? One of these armoured Audis will set you back around $300K, and then you have to bring it over here.