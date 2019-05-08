This beautiful 1983 Honda Civic wagon has a surprise under the hood

There's no denying that wagons are cool, from the iconic Holden HQ Panelvan to the lively RS6, us automotive enthusiasts have always had an affinity for the big-bodied vehicles.

Honda has built a fair few wagons over the years, but there's something about a Civic wagon that's a bit cooler — and this is a perfect example of why that is.

This 1983 Civic wagon that is currently listed on eBay Motors looks like it has undergone a thorough overhaul since rolling off the production line 36 years ago.

Owned by former Top Gear host Rutledge Wood, and built by Mainstream Performance in the US, you know that this isn't just any old Civic you'd find in a McDonald's car park on a Friday night.

Repainted in a Nissan colour by the name of Tank Green, and lowered on a set of vintage-style mesh wheels, this car certainly looks the part from the outside. You'll also spot a Mk1 VW GTI lip spoiler sitting underneath the front bumper.

Looking at the interior, a green and yellow tartan interior covers most of the cabin. A nice Nardi steering wheel takes pride of place, while matching tartan Recaro seats hold you in place while you cruise around.

Under the hood, you'll find a purple engine bay that houses a 1.8-litre B18B1 four-cylinder engine that was transplanted from a 1995 Acura Integra. This power plant produced around 100kW when new, and is mated with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Though it isn't as reliable as a new Civic, this one comes with character — something that can't be replicated by modern technology.

It is up on eBay currently for $22,500 (NZ$34,000), a reasonable price for this clean green machine.