This brand new MG Metro 6R4 Group B rally car has just come up for sale

If you had the opportunity to buy a brand new full-spec rally car that was destined for the infamous Group B series, would you take it?

If you answered yes to that question, we've got some great news for you — one is coming up for sale in a US auction later this year.

Though it isn't the prettiest of Group B cars, this MG 6R4 makes up for this lack of aesthetics with an incredible soundtrack, and an amazing driving experience.

The term unicorn is thrown around quite a bit in the classic car world, but considering that this example was destined to race in Group B, but the series was banned before it made it in, this car is a genuine unicorn.

With only seven miles (eleven kilometres) on the clock, we can imagine that it was probably driven out of the factory, into the fabricators, and stayed there for a few decades.

Dubbed the 6R4, the MG race car was named after the six-cylinder engine that powers it, and is based on the MG Metro. The Metro was a conservatively-styled hatchback built by British Leyland in the 80s and couldn't be further from the rally car that it became.

In order to prepare the car for racing, a huge wing was slapped on the back, massive flares were stuck on to the side of the body, and a ridiculous chin spoiler was drilled to the front end.

You'll notice two large air intakes on the outside of the doors, they were installed to feed the massive engine that sits behind the passenger compartment - in true Group B style.

Said engine is a 3.0-litre V6 engine called the V64V, a naturally aspirated 24-valve power plant that produced up to 313kW. Interestingly enough, the engine is mounted in a North/South layout in the back of the vehicle.

All this naturally-aspirated power was sent to all four wheels, and put down to the gravel through some serious off-road rubber.

While it's not the most popular of the Group B bunch, the V6 does sound phenomenal, and the behind it history is incredible. The Silverstone Auctions estimates that it will sell for between £