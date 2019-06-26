This custom 1953 Porsche 356 limousine exists, and it could be yours

"The sky is the limit" is thrown around a lot in this day and age, but sometimes having a tangible limit is a good thing, and this Porsche 356 limousine could prove that point perfectly.

Just like the Pontiac Aztek, we can imagine that this car will divide the masses, some enthralled with its unique looks and creativity, and others disgusted by those two exact points.

This particular car is coming up for auction alongside a few other incredible cars through RM Sotheby's later this year, and is part of the famous Taj Ma Garaj Porsche collection.

More than 30 highly sought after Volkswagen and Porsche models from John Dixon's collection are being sold off by his family.

John started his collection in the 90s, and the Taj Ma Garaj is considered to be one of the most eclectic Porsche and Volkswagen collections in the world. Alongside the numerous vehicles are thousands of collectibles that will too fetch a hefty price.

The highlight cars in the auction are a 1952 Porsche 356 Cabriolet by Gläser, a 1957 Porsche 356 A Carrera GT Speedster Coachwork by Reutter, a 1981 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Clubsport, a 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo, and the controversial 1953 Porsche 356 Limousine Custom.

While all these vehicles are expected to easily fetch six-figure sums individually, the Reutter 356 Speedster has been tipped to fetch as much as $3 million. The 356 limo is actually one of the cheaper lots in the auction, predicted to sell for just over $300,000.