This is it: all-new Mazda3 hatch revealed in LA, and it's stunning

Just hours before the start of the Los Angeles motor show, Mazda has revealed the all-new Mazda3 car that will be the first to have the company’s latest advancements in technology and design.

The Mazda3 keeps the Kai concept car looks, but comes as a hatch and sedan plus high tech engines.

It will have five engine types, including Skyactiv-G 1.5-, 2- and 2.5-litre petrols, a Skyactiv-D 1.8-litre diesel and the all-new Skyactiv-X. Transmissions include six speed auto and manuals.

It will go on sale in New Zealand mid-2019 with models and specs to be announced closer to launch.

Since the Mazda3’s launch in 2003, the model has sold more than six million units globally.

Mazda said at the reveal before tomorrow’s LA motor show, that the Mazda3 is “a core model in our lineup, it has always reflected the latest advances in Mazda’s vehicle engineering and manufacturing and supported the operations of production facilities worldwide”.

The brand also revealed it’s new philosophy of Mazda Premium, that means gaining customers’ trust and “forever refining the distinctive driving pleasure that is unique to the Mazda brand”.

Last year Mazda revealed the “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” that is a long-term vision for technology development.

The all-new Mazda3 is the first commercial model to feature some of the new technologies, including the new Skyactiv-X petrol engine, and a set of structural technologies called Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture.

It is also the first to adopt a more mature interpretation of the Kodo design language that explores the essence of Japanese aesthetics and pursues elegant and sophisticated styling.