This is it: Chevrolet lifts the lid on the very first mid-engined Corvette

After a video that celebrated almost every US space expedition so far, two former NASA astronauts stepped out from behind the curtain to talk about pushing the boundaries.

These two then made way for GM Vice President Barry Engle, who continued to make connections between NASA astronauts and Corvette models over the years. Another space inspired promo video is then rolled, before we finally get to see the C8 in all its mid-engined glory.

And what a glorious machine it is. From the aggressive nose cone to the slanted taillights, all the fighter jet promo videos finally make sense, this thing is a road-going aircraft.

The pictured car has the "Z51" package, a top-spec track package for the C8 Corvette.

The C8 bucks the trend of forced induction, and has stuck with a naturally aspirated 6.2-litre V8 called the LT2. This engine is similar to the previous generation's, but now offers 369kW and 630Nm of torque.

When combined with the 8-speed DCT transmission, which sends the power to the rear wheels through an electronic LSD, the C8 Z51 is able to accelerate to 60mph (96km/h) in under 3 seconds.

While Chevrolet wouldn't announce the full pricing of the line-up, they did reveal that the base model would start at US$60,000.

More to come...