This is it: Lamborghini unveils the long-awaited hybrid Sián

It seems that Monday's leak of the Lamborghini Sian hasn't done much to dampen the spirits of the Italian brand and the launch of their first-ever hybrid supercar.

Alongside being the first electrified Lamborghini to hit the market, the Aventador-based Sián is the most powerful, sporting 602kW from its V12 engine and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

This mild hybrid system is incorporated into the gearbox and provides immediate throttle response and better overall performance. The Italian brand has revealed that this direct connection between the wheels and motor is a first in the low-voltage hybrid segment. This system also allows the vehicle to operate exclusively on battery power at low speeds.

It might sound more like something out of 'Back To The Future' than real life, but the Sián makes use of a supercapacitor instead of the typical lithium-ion battery pack. The supercapacitor is three times lighter than a battery of the same size, and three times more powerful. This supercapacitor has been mounted between the cabin and engine bay to achieve optimal weight distribution.

In its entirety, the mild-hybrid system in the Sián tips the scales at just 34kg, giving the supercar a perfect power to weight ratio of 1.0kg/hp. This figure is better than Lamborghini's most extreme model — the Aventador SJV.

The familiar 6.5-litre V12 engine has received new titanium intake valves that has pushed its power figure up to 577kW, making for a total power figure of 602kW. This allows the hybrid to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and top out at 350km/h.

Lamborghinis take on the popular regenerative braking system takes advantage of the supercapacitor and turns braking force into a power boost. This boost is available to the driver up to 130km/h.

Thanks to this regenerative system, the Sián's in-gear acceleration is significantly better from 70-120km/h than that of the Aventador SVJ.

Just like the recently revealed Aventador 63 Roadster, only 63 examples of the Sián will be produced. If you are hoping to grab one of their extremely exclusive hybrids, Lamborghini has already confirmed that all 63 models have been sold.

"The Lamborghini Sián represents the first step in Lamborghini’s route to electrification, and expedites our next-generation V12 engine," said Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali. "Its Sián moniker, meaning ‘flash or lightning’ in Bolognese dialect, denotes the first electrification of a Lamborghini production car and confirms our strong connection to the territory in which we operate."