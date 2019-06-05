This is it: new Nissan Navara revealed, looks a lot like the last one

Nissan has uncovered its newly refreshed 2020 Navara ute overseas. Although on first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was the current one.

Not that that's a bad thing of course. The 'D23' has always been a reasonably handsome thing. And, this isn't an all-new update but rather a mid-life refresh. Although admittedly, the current third-generation Navara turns five-years-old this year.

Exterior changes are relatively modest, limited mainly to tweaked headlights and a new wheel selection. Inside, there's a new infotainment system paired to an 8-inch touchscreen. Otherwise, the cabin too is relatively unchanged.

Greater changes await under the bonnet.

The Navara still utilises a 2.3-litre turbo-diesel dCi engine. But now even the entry-level variant will come with two turbos instead of just one.

This brings torque up to 425Nm (from 403) while power remains static at 120kW. Its more powerful 2.3-litre 140kW sibling is unchanged in terms of output.

Both engines have also been future proofed, in terms of now being Euro 6 emissions compliant.

The one all-new addition to the new Navara is in its transmission options. There's a new six-speed manual in the mix, which comes with longer ratios and a shorter shift action. Not wanting a stick? It'll also be available with a 7-speed automatic.

Other mechanical changes include the standardisation of rear disc brakes and multi-link rear suspension across the range globally. That multi-link suspension system (a noted Navara trait) comes with new dual-stage coil springs, which will hopefully improve the nameplate's towing and hauling abilities.

As a result of these suspension changes, rear ride-height has grown by 25mm and payload has grown by up to 45kg.

The grain of salt to be considered with all of these changes is that the New Zealand 2020 Navara line-up has yet to be formalised. It's probably safe to say that Kiwis are unlikely to see the pictured single-cab model, given that only double-cab models are currently offered here. But, we wait with baited breath.