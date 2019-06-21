This is not a drill: $1.8m McLaren Senna hypercar up for sale in NZ

New Zealand's incredible rate of extremely-fast-cars-per-capita is something we harp about reasonably often here at Driven.

For a little set of islands at the bottom of the world, we have a huge amount of rare supercars and hypercars stocked away throughout the country. And, that includes versions of McLaren's latest hypercar — the Senna.

The British-built, Kiwi-badged McLaren brand has thrived here since they returned to the production car fold in 2011 with the MP4-12C, and that unsurprisingly led to a bunch of Sennas coming down between late 2018 and early 2019. And now, one's been for sale on Driven.

The Senna is a true track beast, boasting 588kW of power and 800Nm of torque from its M840TR 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 — 58kW more than the already violently quick 720S. The sprint to 100km/h is said to be over in 2.8 seconds, while 200km/h is supposedly indicated at 6.8 seconds and 300km/h in an impressive 17.5 seconds.

Straight-line pace is complemented by mountains of aero, both passive and active. All the wild wings and scoops produce 800kg worth of downforce at 250km/h — 40 per cent more than what the McLaren P1 made back in the day.

In total, just 500 McLaren Sennas are being produced.

Stocked at McLaren Auckland, the 2019 Senna advertised for sale comes with just 10 delivery kilometres on the odometer. It comes dressed in Victory Grey, with a black and red Alcantara-clad cabin (a cabin that onlookers can peer into through the optional Gorilla Glass panels in the doors).

Other optional extras include the 19/20 ultra-lightweight 9-spoke forged allow wheels, the Bowers & Wilkins 7-speaker sound system, a pair of MSO 6-point racing harnesses, Senna logo stitching, and more.

The Victory Grey Senna is listed for sale for $1,825,000. Not particulary cheap, sure, but keep in mind that a left-hook American example in January sold at auction for US$1.45m, which equates to over $2m in New Zealand currency.

To view the full 2019 McLaren Senna sales classified on Driven, click here