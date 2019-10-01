This Lamborghini Gallardo is a six-figure, V10-powered off-roader

When someone mentions an off-road Lamborghini, you would be excused for picturing the LM001, or the more recent addition to Lamborghini's SUV fleet, the Urus.

But because the world is such a weird and wonderful place, people aren't afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to their six-figure vehicles, and things like this extremely capable Lamborghini Gallardo spontaneously appear.

While it may look like another extremely-realistic rendering, we can assure you that this Gallardo off-roader is a very real car, and is currently listed for sale over in The Netherlands.

Right now, the car is priced at $200,000 which is a little bit over the going rate for a standard Gallardo in this day and age, but it is easy to see that this isn't your regular low-riding Gallardo.

Little detail is shared about the coupe in the listing, but it's easy to see the exterior modifications that have taken place. Two spotlights now sit in the middle of the bumper, fender flares cover the wheel arches, and a roof rack holds a spare tire and an LED light bar.

To improve its off-road capabilities a set of all-terrain tyres are wrapped around the standard Lamborghini wheels, but the suspension system is anyone's guess. Some have assumed that a set of spacers have been installed, giving the supercar some extra ground clearance, but it's hard to tell.

We can imagine that the standard 5.0-litre V10 engine is still powering the coupe, sending 367kW to all four wheels through an automatic transmission. These power trains were designed with on-track performance in mind, so it'd be interesting to see how it goes in the rough stuff.

It's difficult to work out how much a Gallardo like this will sell for, but considering that it only has 43,000km on the clock, taking it back to factory spec and having a tidy Lamborghini is still a very real possibility.

If the regular road-going Gallardos are more your thing, click here to view what we've got listed on Driven.