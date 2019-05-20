This means war: Holden Colorado gets price slashed as ute battle heats up

Dust off your Swanndri, dig out the Red Bands from the back of the shed, and wrangle yourself a hat with some kind of brim; it's almost time for Fieldays.

Set to kick off on the 12th of June, Mystery Creek's annual agricultural bonanza is set to include all sorts of great showcases. From traditional farming equipment to food experiences, fencing competitions, the next generation of agri-tech, and more.

In the motoring world, Fieldays has taken on a new meaning. It's arguably New Zealand's biggest car show for new vehicles, with most of the big manufacturers fronting up with a big stand and — sometimes — big deals.

For 2019, the first to bolt from the gate with a range of price cuts is Holden — via its Doggone Fieldays Deals.

This won't be a particular surprise to most, given the company's well documented struggles in Australia and New Zealand. Its SUV line-up truly is its strongest yet, and we've shouted from the roof-tops about how complete the new Commodore is, but unfortunately for Holden neither party are posting hugely threatening registration numbers.

No, the most interesting car on Holden's discount roster is the Colorado.

Read more: Holden Colorado Z71 Xtreme takes on Great Barrier

While three specs of Commodore, two specs of Trax and Equinox, and one spec of Acadia and Trailblazer respectively have had their prices chopped, a grand total of thirteen different specs of Colorado have had a limited time Fieldays price cut. Almost the whole range, but not quite.

We don't mind the Colorado at Driven. General consensus is that it's one of the most handsome lookers in the ute segment, and the figures generated by its 500Nm 2.8-litre turbo-diesel Duramax engine are tough to ignore.

Pricing kicks off at $27,990+GST ($32,188) for the 2WD LS double-cab manual, with the cheapest 4x4 LT Manual priced at $38,490+GST ($44,263). Those shopping for higher-spec Colorados could grab the 4x4 LTZ manual for $39,990+GST ($45,988) or a 4x4 range-topping Z71 for either $42,990 (manual) or $44,990 (auto) plus GST ($49,438 and $51,738 respectively). Those are decent deals, with most models showing a cut of around $15,000.

Full specials pricing visible below.

The Holden Colorado LTZ. Photo / Drew Thompson

The sharp pricing comes just as the Colorado slips from third in the New Zealand ute registrations pecking order to fourth; losing its spot to the new 2019 Mitsubishi Triton.

The Triton is a decent ute. It looks much more palatable than the last one, it's well equipped, and reasonably handy off road. But arguably the biggest ace in the Triton's hand is its cheap pricing. Thirty two grand including GST gets your the base single cab, $41,990 will buy a relatively flashy-optioned 4x4 GLX-R, and an almost round $49,990 is enough to buy the range-topping 4x4 VRX automatic.

Factor in that the outgoing 2018 2WD GLX-R model is being run-out for a cheap-as-chips $29,990, and the Triton's surge to third on the charts makes sense.

What also makes sense is the Colorado's pricing changes. Almost all of them either mirror or better their equivalent Triton — including the top-spec Z71 manual, which shaves the top-spec Mitsi by a few hundred bucks.

Whether this is going to be enough to boost the Holden Colorado back into podium contention in the ute segment remains to be seen. At the very least, it's a competitive deal for those in the double-cab market.

Holden limited-time price cuts

Colorado LS 4x2 Crew Cab manual — $27,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LS 4x2 Crew Cab auto — $29,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LS 4x4 Crew Cab auto — $38,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LT 4x2 Crew Cab manual — $29,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LT 4x2 Crew Cab auto — $31,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LTZ 4x2 Crew Cab manual — $32,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LTZ 4x2 Crew Cab auto — $34,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LTZ 4x4 Crew Cab auto — $41,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LT 4x4 Crew Cab manual — $38,490 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LT 4x4 Crew Cab auto — $40,490 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado LTZ 4x4 Crew Cab manual — $39,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado Z71 4x4 Crew Cab manual — $42,990 (+GST/ORC)

Colorado Z71 4x4 Crew Cab auto — $44,990 (+GST/ORC)



Commodore LT Liftback — $38,990 (+ORC)

Commodore RS Liftback — $39,990 (drive-away, demo)

Commodore Tourer wagon — $59,990 (+ORC)

Trax LS auto — $25,990 (+ORC)

Trax LTZ auto — $31,990 (+ORC)



Equinox LS — $29,990 (+ORC)

Equinox LT — $37,990 (+ORC)



Acadia LT — $47,990 (+ORC)

Trailblazer LTZ — $49,990 (+ORC)