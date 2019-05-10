This Pagani Huayra BC Macchina Volante could be the coolest car for sale right now

Just like the immaculate Subaru 22B prototype that popped up yesterday, if you have to ask how much this Huayra BC costs, you probably can't afford it.

While that 22B was expensive for a 20-year-old Subaru, as you'd expect, this 2-year-old Pagani sits in a completely different league — and would be priced accordingly.

Commissioned by US car collector Kris Singh, this Huayra BC Macchina Volante was put together with incredible precision. Taking delivery of the car back in 2017, it could've well been the craziest Huayra ever built at the time.

Strangely, the listing states that this car currently has no mileage on the clock, which definitely isn't true. After being built in Italy, the car was driven to Geneva in Switzerland, and then was driven in the United States after Singh took delivery.

Looking more like a spaceship than a car, the exterior of the hypercar is quite confronting. A mixture of blue-tinted carbon fibre and black carbon fibre cover most, and the gold wheels work with this scheme perfectly.

Interior wise, this seems more luxurious than a hotel lobby — something that hypercars aren't usually. Finding the perfect median between a Formula 1 car and a Rolls Royce, 300km/h+ never looked so comfortable.

If that wasn't enough to sell you, a matching set of luggage is also being thrown in with the deal.

You already know that this is a fast car, but to shoot from 0-100km/h in just 2.2 seconds, it has got to have some serious hardware under the hood. A 6.0-litre twin turbo V12 engine that pumps out 588kW and 1100Nm of torque sits there.

Miller Motorcars haven't listed a price on their auction, so go on, have a guess...