This rotary-powered Chevrolet C5 Corvette is breaking hearts all over the internet

Starting as a reasonable solution for a blown rotary engine, LS-swapping a perfectly good Mazda RX-7 has now become something of a meme on the internet.

Youtuber and rotary fan Rob Dahm decided that enough was enough, so he set out to build something that was going to annoy the V8 boys to get some rotary-powered revenge.

In order to get the best reaction possible, Rob decided to build this car just in time for LS Fest, a V8 lovers festival, held in Las Vegas, that celebrates the iconic Chevrolet small block V8 engine.

To add insult to injury, the car that Dahm chose to rotary swap is possibly one of the most iconic V8 sports cars that has ever come out of America — the C5 Z06 Corvette.

Pulling out the stinky old 5.7-litre LS6, Dahm wastes no time in slotting the notably small single turbo 13B rotary in its place, and to be fair, it looks right at home sitting there.

During the video, LS Fest has already started in Las Vegas, so Dahm and his tuner are working against the clock to get it ready for the final day of the show. In usual YouTube style, just when the car looks like it is finished, an oil line blows off the engine and covers everything in the greasy liquid.

Considering that the engine bay is the main attraction of this car, Dahm makes sure that it gets a thorough clean before they start the journey to Las Vegas.

Brapping and choo-chooing away, it can certainly be argued that this Corvette sounds better than a traditional eight-cylinder model.

No one quite knows how the general public at the festival is going to react to the 13B Z06, but we're certainly keen to find out.