This tuned, wide-body BMW X7 is the stuff of nightmares

When the BMW X7 debuted with its bold, aggressive front fascia, not everyone was a fan of it, but no one guessed that BMW was planning on using a larger version of that same grille on the new 4 Series coupe.

After the coupe's unveiling, suddenly the X7's face worked with the large SUV's looks and its bold aesthetic makes for one of the most intimidating luxury SUVs on the road these days.

It turns out that it still had the potential to get even bigger and badder, and Lumma design has extracted this extra attitude from the German beast through the use of carbon fibre and fibreglass.

Labelled the CLR X7, the kit starts with a front end that puts every other BMW SUV's nose to shame, and a sinister blacked-out grille.

Moving down the body, the 50mm fender flares give the front profile some serious depth, and accentuate the massive 24-inch wheels at the front and rear. Wrapped in 355 and 295 rubber, these 13 and 10-inch wheels mean business.

For reference, those rear tyres are the same width as the ones found on the Bugatti Chiron.

The rest of the exterior modifications include a roof spoiler, a spoiler on the tailgate, and a diffuser. Lumma mentioned that those spoilers aren't just for looks either, they reportedly reduce lift over the rear axle.

Not ones to just adjust the looks of the SUV, Lumma Design have created their very own exhaust system for the SUV. No power gains have been reported from this system, but we can imagine that it would allow for a deeper tone.

No interior photos were released, but apparently the customers can cater to everything from "elegant VIP lounge" to a "cockpit with motorsport flair".