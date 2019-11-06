This twin-turbo, all-wheel drive Dodge Charger packs a monumental amount of power

American car culture was singlehandedly built on the idea of cramming as much power as possible into big, two-wheel drive muscle cars that love to spin the rear wheels.

And as the old saying goes, "spinning ain't winning" so drag racers turn to massive drag slicks to try and gain traction on the strip, but not many have taken SpeedKore's route.

In order to get maximum traction out of their insane Dodge Charger, US tuners SpeedKore decided to convert the car from rear-wheel drive to all-wheel drive.

The usual issue when it comes to all-wheel drive conversions is the massive amount of weight that the new driveline components add, and to combat this, the whole Charger body was remade out of carbon fibre.

To do this, Speedkore received a widebody Charger from Dodge, and 3D scanned the whole thing. This resulted in carbon-fibre front and rear bumpers, fender flares, bonnet, rear spoiler, and diffuser.

As you would've guessed, under the hood sits Dodge's 6.2-litre supercharged V8 engine. SpeedKore has developed quite a reputation for pulling big power out of this engine, and with the combination of two ball-bearing turbos and a triple fuel pump system, it's pumping out a healthy figure.

On a "conservative 26 pounds of boost", dyno tests showed the engine pushing 1137kW or 1525hp to all four wheels. To handle this power, a Hellraiser Performance-built transmission with a custom billet transfer case created by Traction Products takes care of the gears.

Incredibly, this car was a one-off project commissioned by a SpeedKore customer who plans on gifting it to his brother for his 65th birthday. Hopefully the recipient plans on taking this beast to the strip, because the world would love to see what it can do on the quarter-mile.