This V8 powered, rear-wheel drive 1987 Holden Barina is the definition of wild

This V8 swapped 1987 Holden Barina may not actually be a Holden, technically it isn't a Pontiac either — but it is absolutely insane.

Starting off life as a Suzuki, the Cultus had quite a few different rebadging options depending on where it went in the world. We got the Holden Barina, Japan got the Izuzu Geminett II, and the US got the Pontiac Firefly.

It can be argued that there is almost nothing Suzuki left on this particular example, with a transplanted Chevrolet heart, and a Pontiac driveline, this car is as American as they come.

Recently listed on auction site Bring a Trailer, the current owner reveals that this little Pontiac has had its fair share of ups and downs in its life. The secondary school engineering teacher talks about how he “Frankensteined” this car back from the dead, and turned it into a vehicle that has absolutely no problem tackling the hills that surround his house.

Once a tame little three-cylinder car, the Firefly has undergone a full overhaul where the owner has swapped both the engine and the whole driveline. Now, a Chevy 350 cubic-inch engine is mated to a TH350 automatic transmission which sends power to the rear wheels through a rear axle sourced from a Firebird.

As the old saying goes; "with great power, comes great responsibility", a roll cage has been installed in the car as well as a battery shut off switch. Sports seats now take pride of place in the cabin, and are one of the only luxuries offered. The radio, ventilation system, and dash cluster are not in a functioning state — because race car.

Complete with 264,000 kilometres on the body, this isn't your usual immaculate Ba T find, but makes up for the bumps and bruises with personality and brute force.

But because personality doesn't always mean value, the car has been listed without a reserve, and bidding is currently at US$3,500.