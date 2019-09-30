Three incredible 'barn finds' set to fetch a fortune at auction

No fewer than three “barn find” cars are coming up at an exclusively online auction next week. Although all three carry estimates, a number of the other lots are offered without reserve, meaning the potential to bag a bargain.

The first is a 1983 Ferrari 308 GTBi, which is estimated to fetch between £30,000 and £35,000. It is one of only seven cars to be produced in white from a run of 494 and requires sympathetic recommissioning, having stood in storage for 11 years.

It is being offered at an online auction held by H&H on October 2.

This manual example displays only 39,196 miles and the owner states that it has had no issues since he bought it in 2005, when the car was imported from Switzerland, meaning that the steering wheel is on the left.

It comes with extensive service history, a complete toolkit, spare set of keys and the original Ferrari owner's wallet and booklets. Its DDR308B registration will be sold with the car.

The second barn-find is a 1969 Daimler V8-250 with power-steering, estimated at only £3,000-£4,000. It has its original interior and body but the car will need a full restoration. It is reported that the engine can be turned manually but not by the starter motor.

More encouragingly, it has been dry-stored for the past 15 years. It has been in its current ownership since 1998, having had one previous owner, apparently.

It comes with a detailed, handwritten service history from its previous owner starting from February 1974 and covering from 12,000 to 38,000 miles. There is also a previous MoT and handbook, original toolkit in the boot and full Daimler/Jaguar service manual.

This Standard Swallow (SS) – the company that became Jaguar after the Second World War – saloon was produced in about 1930 and has a 1,287cc, 9hp engine. It is one of only 53 produced and has an estimate of £5,000 to £6,000.

The car has been stored for many years and all parts required to complete it are believed to be inside the car. Bidders should check the parts list to see what is included.

There is no V5c registration document, although the VC7336 registration plate with the car is believed to be correct.

Other outstanding lots in the online auction on October 2 include a fantastic short-wheelbase Toyota BJ42 Land Cruiser dating from 1980. The first owner kept it until 2007, with its second owner only now selling.

Said to be "rust-free and unrestored and never welded", it comes with the original specification interior and floor mats and still has the original dealer stickers in rear windows.

It is fitted with the 3.4-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine and the optional free-wheeling hubs. As well as a recent full service, it has an MoT certificate valid to July 2020.

I reckon it's a fabulous opportunity to tap into the burgeoning market for classic 4x4s, now that prices of early Land Rovers have skyrocketed. It has an estimate of £24,000-£28,000.

- Telegraph.co.uk