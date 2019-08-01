To celebrate the new Defender, Land Rover wants to upgrade your old one

Earlier this year, the new Land Rover Defender was accidentally unveiled before the official release by a Lego set, in one of the stranger car leaks of the 21st century.

Despite this leak, the next-generation Defender still hasn't been debuted, and the 110 is said to be appearing at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September this year.

For those who don't want to wait until next year to get their hands on the new Defender, Land Rover are now offering a kit to make your old one better.

The British manufacturer is offering an upgrade kit for all 90 and 110 models built between 1994 and 2026. The kit is based on the hectic Limited-Edition Defender Works V8 - 70th Edition, and sounds like an absolute hoot.

Starting at the bottom, the kit features a set of 18-inch diamond-turned Sawtooth wheels to give it an aggressive off-road look. To help fit these big boys under the guards, the package includes the same Suspension Upgrade Kit that is going to feature in the 2020 models.

Inspired by the Works V8, a Defender handling Upgrade kit is also available which includes brake discs, pads and new callipers.

If you want all the bells and whistles, there's a Defender Classic Works Upgrade Kit also on the menu. This bad boy features the suspension and handling kits alongside performance tyres and an engine tuning kit.

This tuning kit will push the total output of the 2.2-litre turbo diesel up to 118kW and 463Nm of torque.

Other upgrades found in the Works kit include bespoke badges, an owner’s certificate, vehicle collection, health check, and a special handover at either Land Rover Classic’s facilities.