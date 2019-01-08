Toyota and Ford lead historic year for new-car registrations in NZ
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
The final pieces of the puzzle concerning New Zealand's thirst for new vehicles in 2018 has been published by the Motor Industry Association.
I say thirst, because — despite talk of lower consumer confidence in 2018 — New Zealand's new-car registrations hit an all-time high for the fifth year in a row. All in all, 161,770 new cars were registered for our roads last year, an increase of 1646 vehicles over 2017.
To put that number in perspective, it's almost twice as many vehicles as the 84,640 that were registered in 2011. Although to be fair, we were dealing with a little global financial crisis at that time.
With everything said and done, Toyota wound up being New Zealand's favourite manufacturer, and conversely the Ford Ranger was New Zealand's favourite vehicle.
Toyota made up 20 per cent of the year's registrations, with 32,360 vehicles, while the Ranger netted 9904 registrations all by itself.
In the manufacturer stakes, Toyota's closest rival was naturally Ford, although they were well behind on an end-of-year registration figure of 16366 vehicles. Holden (13,046), Mitsubishi (12,320), and Mazda (12,238) completed the top five. Note that these figures also include pre-registrations.
The Ranger's nearest rival meanwhile was the Toyota Hilux, which ended 2018 on 8086 registrations. The Toyota Corolla was again the most popular passenger car, scooping third overall on 7300 registrations. The Toyota RAV4 (4964) and Mitsubishi Triton (4720) rounded out the top five overall. Full top-15 charts are available below.
“The December 2018 figures are in and despite a softening market with ups and down during the year, 2018 is the fifth year in a row of record new vehicle registrations," says Motor Industry Association CEO David Crawford.
"While the month of December was down 3.6% (420 units) on December 2017 it still took the 2018 calendar year to an all-time new record, with a total of 161,519 registrations on corrected figures.
"Registrations for the 2018 year were 1% (1648 units) above the 2017 outturn.”
Top 15 new vehicle registrations (combined, full year)
|1
|Toyota
|32260
|20%
|2
|Ford
|16366
|10%
|3
|Holden
|13046
|8%
|4
|Mitsubishi
|12320
|8%
|5
|Mazda
|12238
|8%
|6
|Nissan
|8311
|5%
|7
|Hyundai
|8098
|5%
|8
|Kia
|6885
|4%
|9
|Suzuki
|6519
|4%
|10
|Volkswagen
|5909
|4%
|11
|Honda
|5294
|3%
|12
|Mercedes-Benz
|3679
|2%
|13
|Subaru
|3632
|2%
|14
|Isuzu
|2548
|2%
|15
|LDV
|1989
|1%
|OTHERS
|22,425
|13.9%
|Total
|161519
Top 15 new passenger car/SUV registrations (full year)
|1
|Toyota
|21355
|20%
|2
|Mazda
|10165
|9%
|3
|Holden
|8377
|8%
|4
|Mitsubishi
|7599
|7%
|5
|Hyundai
|7341
|7%
|6
|Kia
|6885
|6%
|7
|Suzuki
|6470
|6%
|8
|Ford
|5307
|5%
|9
|Honda
|5292
|5%
|10
|Nissan
|4656
|4%
|11
|Volkswagen
|4039
|4%
|12
|Subaru
|3632
|3%
|13
|Mercedes-Benz
|2251
|2%
|14
|Audi
|1811
|2%
|15
|BMW
|1649
|2%
|OTHERS
|12,224
|11.2%
|Total
|109053
Top 15 new commercial vehicle registrations (full year)
|1
|Ford
|11059
|21%
|2
|Toyota
|10905
|20%
|3
|Mitsubishi
|4721
|9%
|4
|Holden
|4669
|9%
|5
|Nissan
|3655
|7%
|6
|Isuzu
|2271
|4%
|7
|Mazda
|2073
|4%
|8
|LDV
|1909
|4%
|9
|Volkswagen
|1870
|3%
|10
|Mercedes-Benz
|1428
|3%
|11
|Isuzu Trucks
|1238
|2%
|12
|Fiat
|1099
|2%
|13
|Fuso
|865
|2%
|14
|Hyundai
|757
|1%
|15
|Hino
|707
|1%
|OTHERS
|4,240
|7.9%
|Total
|53466
Top 15 new-car/SUV models (full year)
|1
|TOYOTA COROLLA
|7300
|7%
|2
|TOYOTA RAV4
|4964
|5%
|3
|MAZDA CX-5
|3695
|3%
|4
|KIA SPORTAGE
|3289
|3%
|5
|SUZUKI SWIFT
|3034
|3%
|6
|TOYOTA HIGHLANDER
|2681
|2%
|7
|MITSUBISHI ASX
|2436
|2%
|8
|MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER
|2405
|2%
|9
|NISSAN QASHQAI
|2160
|2%
|10
|MAZDA MAZDA3
|2113
|2%
|11
|HOLDEN CAPTIVA
|2012
|2%
|12
|TOYOTA YARIS
|2008
|2%
|13
|VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN
|1874
|2%
|14
|NISSAN X-TRAIL
|1858
|2%
|15
|HOLDEN COMMODORE
|1848
|2%
Top 15 new commercial models (full year)
|1
|FORD RANGER
|9904
|19%
|2
|TOYOTA HILUX
|8086
|15%
|3
|MITSUBISHI TRITON
|4720
|9%
|4
|HOLDEN COLORADO
|4583
|9%
|5
|NISSAN NAVARA
|3655
|7%
|6
|TOYOTA HIACE
|2485
|5%
|7
|ISUZU D-MAX
|2271
|4%
|8
|MAZDA BT-50
|2073
|4%
|9
|FORD TRANSIT
|1155
|2%
|10
|FIAT DUCATO
|1095
|2%
|11
|VOLKSWAGEN AMAROK
|937
|2%
|12
|MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER
|890
|2%
|13
|LDV T60
|838
|2%
|14
|HYUNDAI ILOAD
|733
|1%
|15
|LDV V80
|621
|1%
Top 15 rental vehicles (full year)
|1
|TOYOTA COROLLA
|4665
|23%
|2
|TOYOTA RAV4
|2907
|14%
|3
|TOYOTA HIGHLANDER
|1661
|8%
|4
|TOYOTA YARIS
|755
|4%
|5
|TOYOTA LAND CRUISER PRADO
|651
|3%
|6
|MAZDA MAZDA3
|556
|3%
|7
|TOYOTA HIACE
|550
|3%
|8
|MITSUBISHI ASX
|514
|2%
|9
|MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER
|495
|2%
|10
|FORD RANGER
|463
|2%
|11
|NISSAN X-TRAIL
|457
|2%
|12
|TOYOTA HILUX
|434
|2%
|13
|HOLDEN COMMODORE
|417
|2%
|14
|HOLDEN TRAX
|387
|2%
|15
|MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS
|369
|2%