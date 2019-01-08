Toyota and Ford lead historic year for new-car registrations in NZ

The final pieces of the puzzle concerning New Zealand's thirst for new vehicles in 2018 has been published by the Motor Industry Association.

I say thirst, because — despite talk of lower consumer confidence in 2018 — New Zealand's new-car registrations hit an all-time high for the fifth year in a row. All in all, 161,770 new cars were registered for our roads last year, an increase of 1646 vehicles over 2017.

To put that number in perspective, it's almost twice as many vehicles as the 84,640 that were registered in 2011. Although to be fair, we were dealing with a little global financial crisis at that time.

With everything said and done, Toyota wound up being New Zealand's favourite manufacturer, and conversely the Ford Ranger was New Zealand's favourite vehicle.

Toyota made up 20 per cent of the year's registrations, with 32,360 vehicles, while the Ranger netted 9904 registrations all by itself.

In the manufacturer stakes, Toyota's closest rival was naturally Ford, although they were well behind on an end-of-year registration figure of 16366 vehicles. Holden (13,046), Mitsubishi (12,320), and Mazda (12,238) completed the top five. Note that these figures also include pre-registrations.

The Ranger's nearest rival meanwhile was the Toyota Hilux, which ended 2018 on 8086 registrations. The Toyota Corolla was again the most popular passenger car, scooping third overall on 7300 registrations. The Toyota RAV4 (4964) and Mitsubishi Triton (4720) rounded out the top five overall. Full top-15 charts are available below.

“The December 2018 figures are in and despite a softening market with ups and down during the year, 2018 is the fifth year in a row of record new vehicle registrations," says Motor Industry Association CEO David Crawford.

"While the month of December was down 3.6% (420 units) on December 2017 it still took the 2018 calendar year to an all-time new record, with a total of 161,519 registrations on corrected figures.

"Registrations for the 2018 year were 1% (1648 units) above the 2017 outturn.”

Top 15 new vehicle registrations (combined, full year)

1 Toyota 32260 20% 2 Ford 16366 10% 3 Holden 13046 8% 4 Mitsubishi 12320 8% 5 Mazda 12238 8% 6 Nissan 8311 5% 7 Hyundai 8098 5% 8 Kia 6885 4% 9 Suzuki 6519 4% 10 Volkswagen 5909 4% 11 Honda 5294 3% 12 Mercedes-Benz 3679 2% 13 Subaru 3632 2% 14 Isuzu 2548 2% 15 LDV 1989 1% OTHERS 22,425 13.9% Total 161519

Top 15 new passenger car/SUV registrations (full year)

1 Toyota 21355 20% 2 Mazda 10165 9% 3 Holden 8377 8% 4 Mitsubishi 7599 7% 5 Hyundai 7341 7% 6 Kia 6885 6% 7 Suzuki 6470 6% 8 Ford 5307 5% 9 Honda 5292 5% 10 Nissan 4656 4% 11 Volkswagen 4039 4% 12 Subaru 3632 3% 13 Mercedes-Benz 2251 2% 14 Audi 1811 2% 15 BMW 1649 2% OTHERS 12,224 11.2% Total 109053

Top 15 new commercial vehicle registrations (full year)

1 Ford 11059 21% 2 Toyota 10905 20% 3 Mitsubishi 4721 9% 4 Holden 4669 9% 5 Nissan 3655 7% 6 Isuzu 2271 4% 7 Mazda 2073 4% 8 LDV 1909 4% 9 Volkswagen 1870 3% 10 Mercedes-Benz 1428 3% 11 Isuzu Trucks 1238 2% 12 Fiat 1099 2% 13 Fuso 865 2% 14 Hyundai 757 1% 15 Hino 707 1% OTHERS 4,240 7.9% Total 53466

Top 15 new-car/SUV models (full year)

1 TOYOTA COROLLA 7300 7% 2 TOYOTA RAV4 4964 5% 3 MAZDA CX-5 3695 3% 4 KIA SPORTAGE 3289 3% 5 SUZUKI SWIFT 3034 3% 6 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 2681 2% 7 MITSUBISHI ASX 2436 2% 8 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER 2405 2% 9 NISSAN QASHQAI 2160 2% 10 MAZDA MAZDA3 2113 2% 11 HOLDEN CAPTIVA 2012 2% 12 TOYOTA YARIS 2008 2% 13 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN 1874 2% 14 NISSAN X-TRAIL 1858 2% 15 HOLDEN COMMODORE 1848 2%

Top 15 new commercial models (full year)

1 FORD RANGER 9904 19% 2 TOYOTA HILUX 8086 15% 3 MITSUBISHI TRITON 4720 9% 4 HOLDEN COLORADO 4583 9% 5 NISSAN NAVARA 3655 7% 6 TOYOTA HIACE 2485 5% 7 ISUZU D-MAX 2271 4% 8 MAZDA BT-50 2073 4% 9 FORD TRANSIT 1155 2% 10 FIAT DUCATO 1095 2% 11 VOLKSWAGEN AMAROK 937 2% 12 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 890 2% 13 LDV T60 838 2% 14 HYUNDAI ILOAD 733 1% 15 LDV V80 621 1%

Top 15 rental vehicles (full year)