Toyota and Gazoo Racing hit the 2020 Yaris with a bunch of TRD parts

Late last week, Toyota unveiled the 2020 Yaris complete with its game-changing looks, and interesting electric all-wheel drive system.

It seems that the Japanese manufacturer isn't content with the little hatches looks as a performance vehicle, as they have already released a catalogue of TRD parts to sharpen its aesthetics.

Only one image of the kit has been posted on Toyota's website, but the front end changes are extremely obvious, and quite drastic.

A huge carbon fibre-clad grille takes up the majority of this front end, and looks like it has been taken off a Lexus model. It sits above a large front splitter, but below the aggressive headlights with black paint blotches.

Besides the aggressive new front bumper, the other modifications that are visible from this front angle include carbon side skirts, black wheels, and small canards at the front and rear wheels arches.

While only one image of the TRD Yaris is available, we can imagine that the changes are the rear end will be just a drastic.

According to a source, the full Yaris TRD parts catalogue will be available in Japan from February, but it is unknown as to whether the rest of the world will be able to purchase them.

As the Tokyo Motor Show is kicking off in Japan today, we can imagine that we will be seeing a lot more of this TRD Yaris over the next couple of days.