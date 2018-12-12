Toyota confirm hybrid options for toughened RAV4 in 2019

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed the new generation RAV4 will be the first Toyota SUV range offered to Kiwis with a self-charging hybrid option.

The new RAV4 will launch in 2019 and feature dramatic design changes inside and out.

A special-edition All Wheel Drive variant, the Adventure grade, will headline the range. It will have a more rugged exterior appearance with larger wheel arches, a more aggressive grille, fog light surrounds and unique wheels.

“With SUVs increasingly becoming more popular it’s the perfect time to have a self-charging electric hybrid SUV in our line-up,” said Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Product and New Vehicle Sales, Neeraj Lala.

“It’s a win-win for drivers. They will experience the benefit of a lifestyle SUV with great visibility, spacious cabin room and off-road ability all while having exceptional energy efficiency."With a tougher look, Toyota say the new RAV4 will have a greater presence on and off road and a more sophisticated interior with increased legroom.Thanks to a new platform, the new model will provide a better driving position, improved chassis dynamics from a lower centre of gravity and 57 per cent greater torsional rigidity over the current model.

The 2019 RAV4 has a 30mm longer wheelbase – now 2690mm – over the current model to offer more cabin space, particularly in the back seat. Its overall length has been reduced by 5mm to 4600mm to reduce front and rear overhangs and provide greater off-road capability.

A new 2.5 litre, four-cylinder engine features in both petrol and hybrid models, to provide more responsive performance and greater fuel efficiency. There is also a new 2.0 litre petrol engine and CVT transmission combination.An eight-speed automatic gearbox is used with the 2.5 litre petrol engine and an electronic continuously variable transmission with the hybrid powertrain.A new all-wheel drive system will send up to 50 per cent of the torque to the rear axle and the differential can then send it in varying amounts to the individual wheels.Multi-link rear suspension and wider front and rear tracks contribute to the improved handling and road holding, ride comfort and reduced cabin noise.

Lala.

“The new selection of powertrains will provide customers with more performance, and dramatically improved efficiency with a hybrid power-plant for the first time," said“The 2019 RAV4 hybrid is truly a no compromise hybrid system with the same towing capabilities as the petrol variants.”