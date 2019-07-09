Toyota could be bringing the MR2 back as an EV

While the rest of the world is moving towards bigger and safer cars, it seems like Toyota has become the sports car's saving grace.

With the Supra and the 86 already in the line-up, adding another sports car to the roster would throw things back to the 90s when Toyota had three great sports cars, the Supra, Celica, and MR2.

According to Car & Driver, reviving the "three brothers" has always been a dream of Akio Toyoda, and restarting production of the MR2 would fulfil this.

Right now nothing is set in stone, but according to Car & Driver the MR2 would have to follow Toyota's commitment to electric and hybrid vehicles, so probably feature some sort of electrification.

The last two sports cars that have come from Toyota have been built in conjunction with another manufacturer, with the Supra being based on a BMW platform, and Subaru helping with the 86. Because of this, another alliance for the Mr2 is definitely a possibility.

No matter which power plant the MR2 ends up with, we can anticipate that it will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, and feature a very lightweight chassis. Toyota's TENGA chassis could be a possible candidate for this.

In terms of competition, if Mazda decides to go through with an electric MX-5 it could be an issue, but other than that, no electric sports cars would fall into this category.

Before you get too excited about a little sports car, Toyota could bring back the MR2 as an SUV just like Mitsubishi did with the Eclipse badge, and that Ford did to the Puma recently.

While nothing has been confirmed, 2024 seems to be the popular theory as to when we might see this new pocket rocket hit the market.

Until then, all we can do is hope that Toyota do revive the iconic "three brothers" and we see the trio of Toyota sports cars ride again.