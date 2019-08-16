Toyota darkens the 2020 Corolla with the Nightshade Edition

The current generation Toyota Corolla is arguably the best looking Corolla that the world has ever seen, and Toyota knows it.

To add to the aesthetic of the sporty 'rolla, Toyota has followed in the footsteps of other manufacturers, and released a blackout package for the hatch, dubbed the Nightshade Edition.

The package adds black badging, a black grille surround, and black mirrors that contain embedded indicators. At the rear of the car, the theme stays the same, and a black diffuser complements the blacked-out spoiler.

Following the same trend, you can probably guess what colour the new 18-inch wheels that the car now sits on are.

To contrast the array of blacked-put components, customers have the option of ordering their Nightshade Corolla in either Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic.

While these new models haven't been confirmed for the New Zealand market, in America, the Nightsahe package adds US$700 on top of the base sedan price, and US$900 on top of the hatchback price.

As well as the Nightshade Edition cars, Toyota also announced that a black roof option will be available on Corrollas with a Blizzard Pearl, Oxide Bronze, Classic Silver Metallic, Smoked Paprika or Blue Flame exterior.

The SE Variant has a new option that removes the spare tire in order to create move room in the boot of the car. The package that include4s a tyre repair kit adds an additional six cubic feet of luggage space.