Toyota discusses plans to build 'Fast and Furious Edition' 2020 Supras

Toyota could follow-up the launch of its new Supra sports car with a limited-edition model inspired by hit Fast and Furious movies.

Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer for the new Toyota Supra, says a “special version” of the car is under consideration to accompany the launch of the ninth Fast and Furious film in 2020.

Spy photos posted to Instagram last month showed orange examples of the new Supra on set in Eastern Europe during filming for the next instalment.

Photos by Instagram user “pw40” featuring the cars have since been deleted.

While Toyota has not confirmed its role in the blockbuster series, Tada says “I would like to see the movie”.

“I think it’s the wish of Supra fans in the world to put them in that movie,” he says.

“That would be the best promotion for our car.”

Supra customers can currently order bright red or yellow cars (among other colours), but not the orange hue of coupes with black wheels tipped to star in the film.

Tada says orange could be on the menu as a limited edition next year.

“Maybe we will make a special version,” he says.

“It’s feasible.”

The previous-generation Supra starred in The Fast and The Furious in 2001, taking the form of a heavily modified sports car with orange paint and eye-catching graphics.

Toyota’s performance model developed a cult following attached to its role in the movie as well as its place as a favourite among tuners.

A strong six-cylinder engine in the previous Supra responded well to modifications, encouraging owners to bolt on bigger turbochargers and other parts capable of tripling its original power figure.

Tada says the new car has been built with enthusiasts in mind and is ready for upgrades such as oil and transmission coolers, air vents in the bodywork or even larger replacement engines under its long bonnet.

Toyota Australia says its first allocation of Supra coupes due this year sold out in 22 minutes.

- News.com.au