Toyota expands new Hiace range

Toyota New Zealand is already expanding its range of new Hiace vans, just a month after launching five variants of New Zealand's most popular van.

It will introduce a dual side door ZX panel van version of the Hiace later this year in response to customer demand for the convenience of cargo access from both sides, and the security of a full panel van.

The general manager of product and new vehicle sales for Toyota New Zealand, Neeraj Lala, said the company had been trying to secure the addition to the van line-up even before last month's launch.

"Customer feedback has added weight to these discussions essentially fast tracking our access to this model," he said.

This new additional model would be available from September, with the price to be confirmed closer to the time.

Five new Hiace variants were launched last month joining three previous model Hiace variants which will continue to remain in the line-up.

He said the new Hiace was the only cargo van in New Zealand with a 2019 5 star ANCAP rating, which ANCAP had described as a landmark achievement for the commerical van segment.