Toyota hits the quirky C-HR with the Gazoo Racing treatment

Earlier this year, Toyota made a promise to release performance variants of its popular models, and it looks like the Japanese brand is actually following through with this promise.

We've seen the Yaris GR Sport, and more recently the Copen GR Sport, but now the already-quirky C-HR has been hit with the full Gazoo Racing treatment.

There's no denying that the C-HR has one of Toyota's more wilder designs, so modifying its aesthetics requires some bold work — and that is exactly what Gazoo Racing has done.

The body kit includes new front and rear bumpers, featuring massive, gaping intakes. The fog light bezel has been redesigned at the front, and a set of quad exhausts sit at the rear.

To complete the performance look, a set of 19-inch Gazoo Racing wheels sit in front of the GR Sport brake calipers.

In terms of mechanical changes, the Gazoo team hasn't 2JZ-swapped the C-HR, or done any work at all under the hood. Instead, they have focused on the suspension and body, developing a new centre bracing, and tuning the shocks.

On the inside, the GR Sport has been fitted with a smaller, leather-wrapped steering wheel that features the GR Sport logo. A set of sports seats have also been installed up front.

Unfortunately, this C-HR GR Sport is exclusive to the Japanese market, so if you've got your heart set one on, you have to go to the trouble of importing it. Both petrol and hybrid guises will receive this treatment.