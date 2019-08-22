Toyota left red-faced after Need for Speed blunder

For a lot of car-minded children, their first affinities with car brands start with their first car-related video game.

Games like Gran Turismo, Need for Speed Underground, and Midnight Club seemed to have the biggest effect on the millennials that may still be playing video games.

There have always been some outlier brands who haven't been included in these games over the years, but usually this is down to contractual obligations rather than the content of the game.

An example of this is Porsche, a brand who's car weren't in any games until recently due to an exclusive deal with EA Games.

Just yesterday, Toyota was left a little red-faced after someone on their social team made a bit of a blunder when responding to a question about their presence in the new Need for Speed game.

In the since-deleted tweet, Toyota responds to the fan's question by stating that they do not condone illegal street racing, and players should pick up Gran Turismo Sport if they want Toyotas.

Need for Speed had a little fun with it.

Toyota then quickly followed up with a set of tweets explaining their actual stance on the topic, and cleared up any confusion.

Officially, Toyota Motor Corporation has no concrete plans to license its model range to any other games besides Gran Turismo Sport at the moment. 3/5 — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) 21 August 2019

It is a little ironic that a couple of 2020 Toyota Supras have been spotted filming for Fast and Furious' ninth movie...