Toyota New Zealand confirms Apple CarPlay® coming to new models

Toyota New Zealand has confirmed that from the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto is going to be progressively rolled out in New Zealand models.

There has always been a question as to why one of New Zealand's most popular manufacturers didn't have the service, but it seems that things are changing.

Alongside the rollout, the software will be available as an update for current generation Camry, Corolla hatch, Prius, the new RAV4, and Hiace models. Toyota New Zealand added that this update would come at a cost to the customer.

“Introducing Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto to our already advanced multimedia system has always been on our technology roadmap for customers,” says Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of New Vehicles and Product Planning. “Connectivity is a critical ingredient as we move towards autonomous vehicles.”

Toyota New Zealand has also announced the availability of Toyota Safety Sense packages where possible, on all grades including entry level vehicles.

“Safety and reliability have always been the cornerstone of our product strategies for customers,” says Mr Lala.

“Safety and reliability have always been the cornerstone of our product strategies for customers,” says Mr Lala. “Now we have achieved our safety objective through the addition of Toyota Safety Sense across all new model ranges, we are full steam ahead with connectivity which includes Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto.”

More details will be provided later in the year around local launch timings and pricing for Apple CarPlay® and Android® Auto.