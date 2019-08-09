Toyota set to give the Hilux a GR Sport makeover

It seems that the 2020 Supra is going to be the first of many cars from Toyota to wear the 'GR Sport' badge, as the brand has just made a massive announcement about their models.

Matthew Harrison, Toyota's marketing and sales boss that's based in Europe, confirmed that "each of our core models" will be undergoing a GR Sport makeover, even the hybrid models.

"We are trying to build more of an obvious link to the GR brand, which is why we are establishing for each of our core models a GR Sport derivative. Some of the hybrid models will have a GR grade," Harrison told Automotive News.

It seems that this is the latest move in the brand's plan to refresh their aesthetic, and move into the performance realm.

The Japanese brand has previously mentioned that three distinct levels of sportiness will make it down under. The GRMN bade will be reserved for the highest-spec vehicles, full GR cars will show a "noticeable performance increase", and GR sport cars will just look a little hotter.

While the angry little Yaris GRMN has already been spotted testing at the Nurburgring, Toyota has confirmed that the Corolla GRMN is in development.

Alongside these two models, Toyota Gazoo Racing president Shigeki Tomoyama has expressed interest in creating a go-fast version of the Hilux. Inspired by the Dakar-winning ute that tore up the sands earlier this year, it could well be a possible competitor to the beefy Ford Ranger Raptor.

News of a beefed-up Toyota Hilux comes just one day after Nissan Australia mentioned that they were pushing for a serious off-road ute to compete with the blue-badged beast.

To be honest, we would love to see a bit of competition at the top end of the ute segment, with each brand pushing the boundaries of a commercially viable double-cab off-road ute.