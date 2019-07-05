Toyota Supra with over 100K on the clock sells for $260,000

News of MK4 Toyota Supras selling for ridiculous prices isn't new, the US market has been driving their values through the roof for a few years now.

Most of the Supra that have made headlines after selling for these incredible prices have been immaculate examples that have had minimal modifications, or are even completely stock.

For almost $300,000, you'd expect a 22-year-old Supra to be in said condition, and look like it's just come out of the factory — but this one doesn't. This example has over 110,000 Kilometres on the clock and has a little wear and tear around the place.

It probably is down to the fact that this particular model is a Limited Edition 15th Anniversary model, and has a Targa top. If you want to get down into the nitty-gritty of this car, only 376 black Targa top models came with a black interior in 1997, so in other words, it's not that rare.

Finding factory turbo 2JZ manual Supra will low mileage has always been a challenge because of the reputation that they hold amongst tuners. This is thanks to the tunability of the 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine that sits under the hood.

The Supra was released in the golden age of Japanese cars, when brands like Nissan and Mazda were competing against Toyota to cater to the expanding Japanese market. Famously, manufacturers agreed to a having a maximum of 280hp in their vehicles, but this agreement was loosely followed.

Just like the GT-R that it was competing against, though the Supra has advertised as having 280hp, the true figure was something closer to 320hp.

It may not be the first Supra to fetch big bucks at auction, but it might've just ushered in a new price tag for old Supras with a few miles on the clock.