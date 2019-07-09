Toyota throws support behind government's EV and hybrid subsidy scheme

This morning the New Zealand Government unveiled plans to make electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids cheaper in New Zealand by way of staggered discounts — with the costs of said discounts balanced by levies attached to non-efficient cars.

Small petrol cars would largely dodge the latter, with some even coming with a discount of their own by way of their minor emissions figures.

The move has prompted plenty of discussion. And, the first manufacturer to support the call is Toyota.

“Globally, Toyota has set significant targets both in emissions reduction and availability of low or zero CO 2 emission vehicles. The transport emission proposals provide a great opportunity to tighten regulations here in New Zealand to ensure we’re delivering at a local level,” says Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Alistair Davis.



“With transport emissions accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all carbon output, we have a large influence on how New Zealand will progress to a zero-carbon economy.

“The proposals call for new standards and a ‘fee and rebate scheme’ in 2021. With the growing impact of climate change, we welcome the earliest possible introduction of the scheme.”

Toyota have been at the forefront of hybrid technology, ever since the introduction of the Prius in the late '90s. Now, they're one of the handful of manufacturers who sell electrified versions of almost every model in their line-up. This year saw them add a hybrid version of the RAV4, with a hybrid variant set to join the Yaris range next year.

It's been an up and down year for Toyota's hybrid line-up. Recent brake issues forced a temporary sales stop of all hybrid variants nationwide. However, sales success of the Corolla and RAV4 hybrid have been commendable, with the latter sold out until next year.

“RAV4 hybrid has experienced unprecedented demand in New Zealand, and this trend has been amplified through global demand which is a testament to the mainstream acceptance of hybrid, and continued advancements in low emission drivetrain technology,” adds Davis.



“We are working across all powertrain technologies and alternative fuel options to advance the technology availability to New Zealand consumers over the coming years.”