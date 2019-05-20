Toyota unveils striking carbon-fibre TRD kit for next-gen Supra

It was only a matter of time, really.

The upcoming Toyota GR Supra is designed from the get-go to be a mobile playground for the tuning world. It was a topic we touched on late last week and, as if like clockwork, Toyota's TRD performance division have reciprocated by revealing a new carbon-flavoured kit for the fifth-gen sports coupé.

As you can see, the overarching theme of the kit is carbon fibre.

The lightweight material, in all its fully exposed glory, is used to form a much more aggressive looking body-kit. The front splitter is wider, and sweeps further up its flanks — doubling as a wind-curtain for the front wheels.

Down the side, bigger side-skirts contain similar aero benefits for turbulence around the rear wheels. Plus, there's a new slash of carbon fibre below each door; perhaps to try and dupe onlookers from a distance, since it looks almost like an enormous air intake (particularly when paired with a contrasting colour like yellow).

Lastly there's the carbon fibre rear diffuser and rear wing; both more big and brash than most cars that the Supra is said to be targeting, like the Porsche Cayman.

Along with any aero or weight advantages, the kit is said to reduce ride-height all round. Rear overhang is particularly lessened, with a decrease of 24mm.

A friend of speed bumps this car certainly is not.

The other TRD addition that's been announced are a new set of spiffy 19-inch forged aluminium wheels. The multi-spoke beasties help reduce rolling resistance, while giving the Supra a more intimidating street presence.

Most of these little changes will be familiar to Supra anoraks. A lot of them are parts simply lifted off Toyota's 'Performance Line Concept' that they unveiled in February at the Chicago Auto Show. The parts themselves are currently exclusive to Japan ... but, don't expect that to be the case for long.

In last week's Supra aftermarket explainer, something we didn't talk about was how all the little details — the holes for braces in the engine-bay, the space underneath and behind the front wings for extra cooling and plumbing, the rear-wing mounting points — would actually make it easy for Toyota and Gazoo Racing themselves to whip up a go-faster version from the factory.

Hmm. Maybe that's the plan...