Toyota unveils their carbon fibre-clad GR Supra SUPER GT racer

It has been ten years since Toyota has run a Supra in the Autobacs SUPER GT Series, but the Japanese brand revealed that it will be returning in the 2020 season.

Toyota unveiled its Supra racer alongside Nissan and Honda, who both unveiled new cars for next year's season.

These three cars from Japanese manufacturers bring the total to six when put alongside those already revealed from BMW, Audi and Aston Martin. SUPER GT and DTM have announced plans to cross-pollinate their events, hence the European cars.

Toyota famously opted to use Lexus cars after the Supra made its final appearance in 2006. The SC 430, RC F, and the LC 500 have all represented Lexus under Toyota in the series since the Supra's departure.

Lexus accumulated five GT500 titles during their appearance, and leaves the series first equal alongside Nissan.

While Nissan's GTR racer has remained the same, a change in rules has seen Honda having to make drastic changes to their NSX-GT car. From 2020, all SUPER GT and DTM cars have to have a front-mounted engine, leading Honda to swap their rear-mounted power plant to the front.

It was long debated as to whether the rear-mounted engine in the NSX-GT provided Honda with an unfair advantage, but those qualms have been put to bed with this ruling.

The same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engines with stay with these three Japanese cars for the 2020 season.